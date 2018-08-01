Port Allen native named to Southern’s 40 Under Forty

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen native Dr. Keisa Williams Mathis was named to the Southern University Alumni Federation’s 40 Under Forty during an awards ceremony on July 19.

An ideal 40 Under Forty candidate is a Southern University alum who has demonstrated excellence in their community, leadership and initiative in career pursuit and dedication to the mission of the university, according to the Southern University Alumni Federation.

Mathis is an accomplished physiologist with a passion for research, as well as promoting science as a career to young students.

Mathis attended Port Allen Elementary, Cohn Elementary and is a graduate of Scotlandville Magnet. She graduated from Southern University in 2001 then pursued a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences. Now, she is an Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

She also runs the Mathis Laboratory, a part of the Institute for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disease at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. The overall goal of the Mathis Laboratory is to study and gain a better understanding of hypertension and lupus.

When she’s not in the classroom or the laboratory, she volunteers her time in K-12 classrooms in Port Allen and New Orleans teaching science and doing experiments.

“I want to encourage science as a career option, and let students see that minority women can be scientists,” Mathis said.

While studying as a graduate student, Mathis invited several Port Allen High School students to tour her lab and gain insight into the life and studies of a graduate student. Now, with graduate students of her own, she continues to organize similar events regularly.