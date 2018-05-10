Port Allen paramedic earns regional honor

Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional medics for their tireless work ethic and dedication. All finalists are known as outstanding paramedics and EMTs who display exemplary attitudes and provide excellent patient care.

Justin Crochet, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana was selected as the Capital District regional Paramedic of the Year, and was a finalist for the overall Louisiana/Mississippi honor. The region spans West and East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Feliciana, Ascension and Livingston parishes. Crochet has been with Acadian for six years years. He is a graduate of Morgan City High School.

Crochet began his career at Acadian as an EMT in Thibodaux, Louisiana, before earning his paramedic and Critical Care Paramedic certifications through National EMS Academy.

Crochet works in Port Allen, Louisiana, as a Critical Care Paramedic, is a preceptor to new hires and serves as an Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) instructor.

Operations Manager Justin Cox said, “I have witnessed firsthand his caring and professional demeanor when treating patients and interacting with the public.”

Operations Supervisor Justin Alleman added, “Justin works many additional hours without complaint. He speaks up for his patients and will do everything he can to make sure they get what they need. Justin has a smile on his face and looks at the positive side of things every day.”

