Port Allen pedestrian killed on US 190 Sunday night

Staff report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A single vehicle fatality crash on US 190 west of LA 415 took the life of a Port Allen resident shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2018, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The crash took the life of Fernando Mynor of Port Allen.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Mynor walked across US 190. For reasons still under investigation, Mynor walked into the path of an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150 driven by 60-year-old Willie Byrd of Baton Rouge. Mynor was struck by Byrd’s vehicle in the eastbound lane of US 190.

Mynor sustained fatal injuries a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. Byrd was properly restrained and was not injured.