Port Allen Pelicans rebuild in summer basketball league

~ Coach Brandon Ricard

Basketball is generally considered a sport for fall and winter, but the Port Allen Pelican squad is using the summer to gain momentum going into the hardwood wars that start in November.

The Pelicans have a jump start on the rebuilding process for next season with action in a Baton Rouge hoop league that holds games at Woodlawn High School.

“We’re going to be going into a rebuilding year, but I like what I see with these guys so far,” head basketball coach Brandon Ricard said. “I’m satisfied.”

So far, the Class 2A Pelicans have notched wins over 5A teams Denham Springs and Live Oak, and dropped a game to Woodlawn’s 4A squad by two points in overtime.

Senior point guard Kelvin Murphy has been the biggest contributor, averaging about 15 points per game.

“He’s taken on a leadership role and has done a good job making decisions when on the court,” said Ricard, who heads into his 10th year.

Jerrod Franklin, Jarian Jarvis and Tre Scott also figure as standouts during the summer.

The Pelicans face Class 5A squad St. Amant on June 21 at 4:40 p.m.

PAHS faces Runnels at 7:10 p.m. June 28.