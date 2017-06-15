Port Allen Pels focus on strength, speed and coordination in weight room

Staff Report

It was early morning, the dew still very much on the ground, but the Port Allen Pelican football team was hard at work on drills to condition them for what lies less than month down the line

Summer boot camp.

First-year head coach Don Gibson watched his players work through drills, most of which highlighted the basic fundamentals on the practice field.

“Our guys are making progress, but we still have a long way to go,” he said in a brief pause from giving instructions to his players. “The biggest thing we’re working on is a change of culture, which involves changing your attitude and the way you approach things.

“It won’t change overnight, but we’re staying the course,” Gibson said. “The thing we’re pushing most is consistency, and in order to have a good team you have to have good habits. We’re getting there.”

Gibson has gotten a good look at the somewhat young team, measuring both its strengths and weaknesses, since taking the helm.

What he wants most, however, cannot be found on the field.

“I want them to embrace the weight room, come together as a team and show some enthusiasm,” Gibson said. “It’s an important piece of the puzzle.”

The time in the weight room will be the most important element in terms of building strength, speed and coordination, he said.

“Right now, they’re having to learn how to do the weight drills,” he said. “We want to put a lot more emphasis on that now.”

Football is a game of passion, and when we embrace that passion, we’ll come together as a team,” he said.

With only 30 players on the field, it’s not the entire squad. The coaching staff worked around schedules for players, some of whom are on vacation and others working summer jobs.

“Our goal is to come in the morning so they can work in the evening, but it’s only because of the jobs,” he said. “It’s not that it’s cooler, and I don’t want them to think that way with summer boot camp just down the line.”