Port Allen plans to hike utility rates

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

UPDATE: The city voted to increase its sewer rates with a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Richard Lee III during a City Council meeting Wednesday, June 15. Water and gas rate increases were both shot down with 3-2 votes on the City Council.

After taking some big hits in recent years, the city of Port Allen is hoping to restore funds to its utility coffers by increasing the rates it charges to businesses and residents.

The City Council proposed increasing the rates by 5-15 percent at its monthly committee meeting, Wednesday, June 7, and is expected to take a vote on the matter at the regular council meeting on Wednesday, June 14 (after press time).

Council members were leaning towards a 7.5-10 percent increase, which would result in less than a $50 increase on average for sewer, water and gas throughout each year for residents, according to the city’s Chief Financial Officer Audrey McCain.

“You’re talking about a few dollars each month,” she said.

The primary concern is the city’s sewer treatment plant, McCain said. As the facility ages, it’s repairs have drained the sewer budget.

The city has spent $550,000 during the last couple years on sewer upgrades in the city – not an insignificant portion, McCain said. If something big happens now, the city will have trouble covering the costs.

“When that happens, those checks are not like buying a new refrigerator,” she said.

Water and gas utilities, both in the same fund, are not as aged as the sewer system, but they can also cause a dent in the city’s budget when enough projects pile up, McCain said.

The last time the city raised its utility rates was in 2011.

The city has been collecting enough money to cover utility operations while storing its leftovers in a savings account.

But in recent years, McCain said the city is either breaking even or losing money.

“We are now right at cost being at revenue, where there’s no cushion,” she said. “It’s just dangerous to stay like that.”

If a 10 percent increase is approved, the city would bring in almost $100,000 per year for utilities, providing a $10,000 – $20,000 yearly surplus, she said.

The city might also approve a rate increase based on the Consumer Price Index of the United States’ South, which would be capped at no more than a 5 percent increase each year.