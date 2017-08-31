Port Allen poet competes nationally, inspires locally

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

Trishawn Darensbourg is dedicated to spreading slam poetry throughout the West Side, starting with her own alma mater. Darensbourg, a 2017 alumna of Port Allen High School, is already back on campus as the volunteer slam poetry coach for the slam poetry club.

Darensbourg was instrumental in starting the poetry slam club as a student, and worked with English teachers Michelle Lee and Heather Gomez to get the club started, principal James Jackson said.

“We are so proud of Trishawn,” Jackson said. “Not only for graduating but for coming back to keep that alive.”

Darensbourg knew some of her peers were great at poetry and had stories that demanded to be told. She knew she had to do something, she said.

If nothing else, she wanted to help make high school easier for herself and her peers by offering an outlet, she said.

Slam poetry began in Chicago in 1984 and is described as a “political complaint.” Slam poetry is performed without props, costumes or music. At competitions poems are rated on a scale of one to 10 by judges or the audience.

Many slam poetry shows and workshops were hosted across the river in Baton Rouge or further, and for students without transportation or money for tickets they were nearly impossible to attend, Darensbourg said.

Port Allen is growing and changing, but there still isn’t much of a poetry scene on this side of the river, she said.

“I thought maybe I could give them an opportunity where there wasn’t one.”

With the help of Lee and Gomez, the slam poetry club began.

At PAHS, clubs are guaranteed one hour each month to meet during school time, but some clubs expand and meet before or after school.

Slam club meets more often than once a month, and is a club that students put a lot of effort into, Jackson said.

“They’ve entered into local contests and it has grown into something wonderful,” he said.

Darensbourg hopes to provide an opportunity for students to learn and grow, she said.

“School has become about passing a test,” Darensbourg said. “I thought, ‘What if I could teach without testing?’ because life is enough of a test already.”

Students typically learn about poets like William Shakespeare and Edgar Allen Poe in English classes, but learning from poets and poetry that are alive and participating in poetry is just as important, Darensbourg said.

“When you see your peers doing something, like slam poetry, it makes you feel more capable,” she said.

Darensbourg hopes to introduce students to a wide range of writing styles and techniques she said.

“Long-term I just want to spread poetry wherever I can,” she said.

Darensbourg is also a part of the Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam. She was part of a team of five representing Baton Rouge that made it to the final round at the 2017 National Poetry Slam in Denver, Colorado, she said.

Darensbourg’s work at the school is all volunteer, she said. She remains confident that, “if you have a passion for it, it will pay you.”