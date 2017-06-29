Port Allen Police Department makes drug arrest on Avenue A

Staff Report

Port Allen Police arrested Richard Jackson, Jr., 31, for possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, illegal carrying of a weapon and distributing drug paraphernalia on June 16.

Authorities seized more than half a pound of marijuana, two guns and two cell phones. Jackson was reportedly selling marijuana outside of his home to teenagers on Avenue A, not far from the Port Allen Bakery, a popular local business, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said.

Jackson had been at the Avenue A location for a couple years before he was arrested, Brown said. Nearby residents had complained to the Police Department about vehicles pulling up and then promptly leaving, Brown said.

The arrest was a joint effort between local police and River West Narcotics Taskforce, Brown said.

“Once again, this was a great effort from the community,” Brown said. “They’re sick of this. They know who’s doing it. They know the houses.”

Brown encouraged residents to continue to inform police about illegal activities, which can be done anonymously. The Police Department can be reached at (225) 343-5525.