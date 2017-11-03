Port Allen Police investigating homicide on 8th and Burbridge streets

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen Police detectives are investigating the city’s first homicide in four years after a man was found dead by police in his home on 8th Street in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 2, according to Police Chief Esdron Brown.

Fatrell Queen, 28, was discovered dead in his home at the intersection of 8th and Burbridge streets after police responded to a neighbor’s call of gun shots fired, Brown said.

Police officers could smell gunpowder in the area, Brown said. They entered the building and found Queen deceased in the closet, he said.

The Port Allen Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting. Little was known of the incident on Thursday evening, Brown said. A coroner’s report will be released on Friday.

“No matter how safe your city is, it can come to [this],” Brown said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown. The area is not a high crime area, Brown said.

Criminal records show Queen had a handful of run ins with police since 2014. He had been arrested for schedule I narcotics in the past, possession of marijuana and had a court date scheduled this month for charges on Schedule II and Schedule IV narcotics.

The story will be updated as more information is available.