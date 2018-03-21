Port Allen pot dealer busted in traffic stop

Staff Report

A traffic stop on Wednesday, March 14 led to the arrest of Darren D. Jack, 31 of Port Allen, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS.

Agents with the River West Narcotic Task Force stopped a blue two-door car for a traffic violation, then detected an overwhelming odor associated with marijuana emitting from the vehicle, authorities said. Jack, the passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of approximately 25 individual clear plastic bags prepackaged for distribution and a marijuana cigarette. Agents also located a digital scale and plastic bag containing several individual empty bags used to package and distribute illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Agents confiscated 63.8 grams of marijuana in the drug bust, according to the Port Allen Police Department.