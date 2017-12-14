Port Allen puts new sewer plans on the table

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

If you want to know the future of Port Allen, you might start by looking down the drain, both figuratively and literally.

The city is discussing a potential plan to construct a new sewage treatment plant down the road after officials said the existing plant is becoming too old and too costly at a Port Allen committee meeting on Dec. 6. The scope of that potential project might suggest how much larger (or how much more limited) the city is in terms of residential growth.

For starters, the city’s aging sewer infrastructure has been on the decline in recent years. The city has spent more than half a million dollars in the last couple years on sewage treatment repairs.

The 2016-17 fiscal year has proven to be the most expensive in recent years for the city’s sewer fund, with funds totalling more than a quarter of a million dollars for repairs, equipment and chemicals. This was most obvious in March this year when construction crews blocked off access and dug up the the intersection of Court Street and N. Alexander Avenue.

The totals in the last four years:

2016-17: $267,361.40

2015-16: $107,301.21

2014-15: $59,818.74

2013-14: $93,936.51

This money doesn’t include the nearly $400,000 on a rehabilitation of the lift station at the Depot, just west of La. Hwy. 1 between avenues A and B. Those funds came from the sewer fund reserves.

More repairs will be needed as the infrastructure ages, but the City Council has been reluctant to increase the sewer rates. An attempt to do so was made in June, but ultimately failed when a tie-breaking vote was deemed null.

“It is outside of our budgetary constraints, which is why we have made several budget adjustments,” said Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre. “It’s not something that’s completely exorbitant and off the charts, but we can expect more of these and more frequently.”

The city’s sewer rates haven’t changed since 2011.

The price tag for a new sewage treatment plant could be as much as $16 million, said the city’s Chief Financial Officer Audrey McCain. The exact size of a new plant and its price all depend on how the city envisions its future and where it sees growth potential,

Rooftops are not the goal, but they are a consideration, Genre said.

“If by chance we were able to do an annexation and take in additional commercial residential property would that tax the system even more,” he said.

Port Allen is “landlocked” by the Mississippi River to the east, an industrial zone to the north and the Intracoastal Canal to the south, which only leaves growth to the west. So far efforts to annex land in the west have failed.