Port Allen QB out indefinitely

The Port Allen Pelicans already had their work cut out for them traveling to face the undefeated Dunham Tigers tonight in the District 8-2A opener.

The task got a little difficult with the news that the Pelicans would have to play possibly a large portion of the season without one of the team’s best players.

Port Allen quarterback Jacoby Howard is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Howard suffered the injury in the first half of Port Allen’s game against Plaquemine two weeks ago and MRI results confirmed the injury earlier this week.

Howard and freshman Jeremiah Dehon were splitting snaps at quarterback, but now Dehon will be the full-time starter.

“There was a lot of uncertainty with his injury,” said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson. “We were hoping for the best but braced for the worst.

“It’s been a frustrating year (with injuries),” Gibson continued. “We have the next guy mentality. The guys just feel bad for Jacoby because he won’t be there.”

Gibson said he was pleased with the two-quarterback system because Howard and Dehon each brought a different element to the Pelican offense.

However, Gibson said the team is prepared to go forward with the freshman signal caller.

“We’re not going to scale back,” Gibson said of the offense. “We don’t want to hold anything back.”

Howard posed problems for defenses as a dual-threat quarterback. Dehon has been productive as a passer for the Pelicans in the first three games of the season.

The freshman, along with several other players has been nursing injuries. Dehon suffered what looked like an ankle injury against Plaquemine, but Gibson said he doesn’t expect the quarterback to miss any time.

“He’s a little banged up,” Gibson said. “The kids don’t complain, they just keep playing. We’re going to try to scale back in practice and not go full pads. We’re going to try and monitor the guys. We’re just trying to limit injuries as much as possible.”

Howard rushed for 26 yards with a touchdown and threw for 32 yards and an additional score in Week 1 against Brusly. He completed 3-of-3 passes for 26 yards against Plaquemine.

Kickoff is set for 7 tonight in Baton Rouge at Dunham Stadium, 9611 Siegen Lane.