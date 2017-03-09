Port Allen ranked 3rd safest city in LA

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen was recently ranked the third safest city in Louisiana for 2017 by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade association.

The study compared the number of violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people in the city compared to the statewide average using FBI crime data submitted by each city.

Port Allen reported 22 violent crimes and 57 property crimes among its 5,129 residents for 2016. The city’s safety rating is 68 percent lower than the state average.

Harahan, ranked the safest city in the state, had a safety rating 79 percent lower than the state average. The city had 11 reported violent crimes and 101 property crimes among its 9,347 residents.

The city of Patterson came in second.

Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown attributed the latest ranking to the public’s involvement with the city police department.

“That’s the key to this whole thing,” Brown said.

The chief said that one of his next priorities is focusing on improving the police department from the inside out.