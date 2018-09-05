Port Allen resident named one of state’s top football officials

Jordan Arceneaux

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen resident and Louisiana high school football referee Adrian Daigle was honored as one of the state’s top football officials in July by the Louisiana High School Official Association in New Orleans.

“I was surprised when I heard the news,” said Daigle, who is in his 21st season as an official. “I knew my name had been submitted, but I knew there were a lot of other referees who were deserving of the award as well.”

Daigle attended the LHSOA conference, along with 1,400 other officials, at the Marriott Downtown.

“The experience was wonderful,” Daigle said. “I really enjoyed it. It was a nice luncheon.”

Daigle, 39, started as an official when he was a senior in high school just to stay close to sports, which he had a keen interest in.

“I couldn’t play, couldn’t throw and I couldn’t catch, but I wanted to stay in sports,” he admitted.

Officials in basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball and baseball were also honored.

Officials from throughout the state are submitted as candidates for the award by their executive committees.