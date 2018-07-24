Port Allen resident posts sign, seeks help in reducing speeding on Ave. G

Breanna Smith

A Port Allen resident posted this sign in his yard on Avenue G in an effort to reduce speeding on the street.

Police Chief Esdron Brown said he has “sent people over time after time after time” and received multiple complaints of speeding and loud noise from Raymond Credeur. Officers frequently patrol the area but the speeding and stop-sign running is not nearly as bad of a problem as residents think, Brown said.

Earlier this year a vehicle ran throughCredeur’s fence. He attributed high speed causing the driver to run the stop sign as the reason for the crash. Brown said a mechanical failure with the car made the driver unable to stop before plowing into the fence. Credeur contacted Brown and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes on multiple occasions via telephone and personal visit but to no avail, Credeur said.

“Officers sit out there for hours to get nothing,” Brown said.