Port Allen Rotary welcomes children’s museum director

Staff Report

PA Rotary Club

Peter Olson, the new executive director of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Port Allen Rotary Club meeting. Olson, new to the area and the position, gave an update on the construction progress and exhibits to be installed in what is to be one of the largest children’s museums in the state. The expected date of completion is May 2017 with a target opening of this summer. Olson spoke of the various ways the southern Louisiana culture theme would be featured in the various exhibits.

Seen here are, from left:

Jason Hammack, Port Allen Rotary Club president; Kristy Hammack, Port Allen rotarian; Peter Olson; and Julie Rose, Port Allen rotarian and West Baton Rouge Museum director.

For more information on Knock Knock Children’s Museum, visit knockknockmuseum.org.