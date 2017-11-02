Port Allen routs Capitol, 49-0

Staff Report

Don’t believe the stories about the effect weather conditions can have on a football game.

A sloshy field amid winds, steady rainfall and chilly temperatures usually make for a rough evening more for players.

But it was a beautiful evening for the Pelicans, who breezed to a 49-0 rout over Capitol High School in District 7-2A action Friday, Oct. 27, at Guy Otwell Stadium.

The Pelicans improved to 3-6 and 2-3 in district action as they head into the final week of regular season action. The Lions remained winless after nine outings.

“I can’t complain about the conditions,” head coach Don Gibson said. “We felt good about the conditions because we felt like we’d be able to run the ball.”

Running back Norrise Cummings ran for five touchdowns – including a 49-yard scamper – to ignite the Pelicans, who coasted to a 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 42-0 lead at the half. He carried 12 times for 191 yards.

“Norrise just loves the game and will go out no matter what the conditions are – 110 percent,” Gibson said. “I know what he’ll be able to do, and understanding the player he is, he’ll go out and give it his best no matter the conditions.”

“He was the workhorse in the game, and he embraced the role that game just has he has done all season,” he said.

Quarterback Harold Jones III ran six times for 36 yard and one touchdown, on a 2-yard sneak. He also completed three of four passes for 86 yards.

Jones also connected with Donald Johnson on a 64-yard scoring pass.

I think the biggest thing is that keeping focus after a delay and having the desire, we wanted to do all we could to make the evening memorable for our guys.

A Cummings TD in the third quarter was the only scoring of the second half.

“We were able to run the clock down, which helped us on clock management, something we’ll need if or when we get into the playoffs,” Gibson said.