Port Allen utility rate increases fail after votes deemed ‘null’

The city of Port Allen just barely approved a measure to increase its sewer rates in the city with a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Richard Lee, III. There was just one issue.

The Mayor of Port Allen is not allowed to cast a vote when there is a tie on the City Council, according to a somewhat recent addition to a state law. Measures to approve sewer, water and gas rate increases for residents and businesses all failed as a result of the Mayor’s null votes, according to a statement from city attorney Evan Alvarez on Tuesday, June 20.

Council members were at odds to approve the measures during the June 14 council meeting. The gas rate increase was killed, 3-2. But water and sewer were both tied, 2-2, after Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence abstained from voting.

To break the 2-2 tie, Mayor Lee shot down the water rate increase but approved the sewer rate increase, both of which were deemed null, according to the Lawrason Act.

A 2011 addition to the act caught city officials somewhat off guard, according to Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre.

Councilmen Hugh Riviere and Gary Hubble both voted yes on increasing all three of the city’s utility rates. Councilmen Brandon Brown, Carey Williams and Councilwoman Lawrence disagreed.

Lawrence said she abstained on two of the votes because she was undecided.

“Part of me felt it was the better thing to do,” she said. “The other part felt for the people.”

Councilman Brown was vocal about his disapproval of the rate increases during hearings for the measure, saying it was unfair to people on fixed incomes.

“We do need [funds], don’t get me wrong,” he said. “We just need more concrete evidence on what we spend it on.”

Brown said he would like to see a study done on the city’s infrastructure before following through with a rate increase.

Jason Hammack, owner of Court Street Cafe, spoke in favor of increasing all three utilities prior to the votes.

“At the local level, we have a say in what we pay for,” Hammack said. “If we want good roads and good services, we have to pay for it. What happens when the next line collapses? If rates aren’t raised you won’t have the ability to make those repairs.”

Gary Hubble said he was “blown away” by Hammack’s support of the measures, coming from someone who would get hit as a residential customer and commercial customer.

The utility rates haven’t seen an increase in the city since 2011.

The city’s sewer budget has seen more than $500,000 taken out of its budget in the last couple years due to repairs on the aging infrastructure, according to Chief Financial Officer Audrey McCain.

If a major repair was needed, McCain is doubtful of the city’s ability to fund it.

The conditions of the city’s water and gas lines are not as urgent, but could still use a boost in funds, she said. Rate increases discussed in a committee meeting would charge residents less than $50 a year, she said.

See the city attorney’s opinion:

