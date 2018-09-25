Port Allen volleyball riding hot streak

After a rough patch to start the year, the Port Allen Lady Pelicans volleyball team have hit a bit of a hot streak lately.

Port Allen has won three of its last four matches, picking up wins over Glen Oaks, Istrouma and Friendship Capitol heading into this evening’s matchup with St. John (Plaquemine).

The two teams have played twice so far this season with St. John taking both meetings.

Head coach Robyn Butler said the team’s recent success has a lot to do with her team’s confidence level.

“For these girls, the name of the game is confidence,” Butler said. “I think the skill level is there. I truly believe it, but when they see a team that looks together, the confidence shrinks back. The name of the game for us as coaches is to prove to them that they’re capable of fighting anybody. So the confidence should be there no matter who we’re playing.

“We’re going to test it out with St. John of Plaquemine who we’ve played twice and lost to twice, but that’s a team that comes together and look like they have it together,” Butler continued. “If we can continue to build that confidence, continue to build that strength and just shake it off and get ready to move on to the next play and not worry about the last play, and then we’ll come out with the W.”

Brusly

The Lady Panthers have gotten off to a good start to the season, currently sitting at 13-5 following a 3-0 win over Baker Monday night.

Brusly is currently ranked as the No.9 team in the Baton Rouge Super 10, according to The Advocate.

The Lady Panthers had a good showing at the Woodlawn tournament last weekend, which included wins over Loranger, Runnels, and Evangel.

Brusly is in action tonight at home against The Church Academy and will host West Feliciana tomorrow.