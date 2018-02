Photo courtesy of Lisa Wilridge

Port City Enterprises was the recipient of a donation from the Knight of Columbus of Port Allen, La. Pictured are as follows left to right Randy Guidroz , Leonard Dodd, Lisa Wilridge (Director of Port City Enterprises) Hootie Rivere Second Row Left to Right: Pamtrina Moore, Melissa F., Sabrina H, Danielle R, and David S.

Back row left to right: Donnie B, Russell P, Fredricka James and Cary W.