Port ‘modernizing’ with $1.5M grant

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port of Baton Rouge is expecting $1.5 million in grant money to purchase new barge container equipment for its Inland Rivers Marine Terminal.

The new equipment “modernizes” the port’s current barge equipment, said Robert Marionneaux, the port’s director of government affairs and outreach. The terminal acts as a central loading hub for barge containers for industry between Memphis and New Orleans.

As many as 12 empty barge containers are refilled and shipped to industrial sites from the Inland Terminal per hour. With the new equipment, that number can go up to 25 or 30, Marionneaux said.

The increased production will ultimately increase jobs, he said.

In addition, the port is also looking to grow its yard in a separate grant, Marionneaux said. That project, valued between $8 million to $10 million, would increase the port’s ability load and store more product, he said.

“[It] is grown to its capacity back there.”

The yard expansion is also expected to bring in more jobs to the port, he said (though he did not cite a number).

The new developments will take place at the port’s facility on Northline Road, currently leased by SEACOR.

The Port Commission will vote on whether to receive the money on Thursday, Sept. 28.

An additional $250,201 will also go to the Port of New Orleans as part of the grant.