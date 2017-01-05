Powerful exhibit depicting slave trade coming to the WBR Museum

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge Museum

Photograph courtesy of The Historic New Orleans Collection

Slave Auction; ca. 1831; ink and watercolor; The Historic New Orleans Collection.

A panel version of the powerful and poignant traveling exhibition “Purchased Lives: The American Slave Trade from 1808 to 1865” will be coming to the West Baton Rouge Museum on Feb. 17 through March 31. Presented by Entergy Corporation with additional support from the National Park Service, National Endowment for the Humanities and The Kabacoff Family Foundation, “Purchased Lives” examines one of the most challenging eras of U.S. history, the period between America’s 1808 abolishment of the international slave trade and the end of the Civil War.