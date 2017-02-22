Powerlifters set sights on regionals

Staff Report

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Brian Bizette sends his Port Allen girls powerlifting team to Donaldsonville on Saturday, Feb. 25, with hopes of the program’s best showing in years.

Considering the mixture of youth and experience, he may have something in place when the Lady Pelicans travel to Lowery Middle School, where Ascension Catholic High School will host the regional powerlifting meet for Class 1A-5A.

It’s all about the confidence, he said.

“We’re looking good, strong both physically and mentally,” Bizette said. “The weight might be an issue as far as falling in the right class, but I think we can do really well.”

Winners are bracketed off for the state meet after the regionals, and are actually going into all 3A competing against each other, as well as all 4A and 5A, he said.

“To win the region, you have to have a good team to win it,” Bizette said. “We’ve won it last few years, but lost last year to Lutcher.”

He expects the same fierce challenge from Lutcher, a defending state champion which has held its own against Union Parish and Richwood, two other powerhouse programs.

Prospective standouts for Port Allen include senior Nyjala Willams, a junior who competes in the 220-lb. division. She finished with a total of 915 lbs. on three lifts at the Woodlawn “Last Chance” meet Feb. 11.

It could also be a solid day for Ashley Honoree, who will compete in the super heavyweights and has neared the 900-lb. total in recent events.

Bizette also expects a strong showing from Lakeisha Wheeler (senior, 165 lb. division) who totaled 775 at Woodlawn, and Breanna Lee (senior, 181 lb. division) who finished with 780 lbs. at WHS.

Other prospective standouts include senior Charity Winnfield, sophomore Jermyrie Mitchell, freshman Madeline Williams, freshman Elainey Antoine and Destiny Winnfield.