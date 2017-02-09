Powerlifters showing promise

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

ABOVE: Jermyrie Mitchell, 15, weighing in at 114 lbs., pushes through a 300 lb. squat on Monday, Feb. 6, at Port Allen High School.

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Brian Bizette believes his Port Allen High girls powerlifting team could recoup some of its old glory.

The Lady Pelicans head into the meet with one of the best classes in several years, which has led Bizette to believe this year’s squad could bring home its first state title since 2013.

PAHS will have a chance to make some headway when they travel Saturday, Feb. 11, to Woodlawn High School for the “Last Chance Meet.”

“Our numbers are good, and we’re getting stronger every day,” he said. “The biggest thing will be making the weight classes, showing the discipline and then letting the dice role.”

He believes the Lady Pelicans can get much of their momentum from seniors Jermyrie Mitchell and Breanna Lee.

“Mitchell is a lightweight lifter who is lifting some big time weight in the squat,” Bizette said. “Breanna had a great showing today in practice, as well.”

He also has high hopes for Lakeisha Wheeler, who has steadily gained strength during the season.

The Lady Pelicans have numbers consistent with the years his teams had won state, but he said the lifters were more spread out among weight classes.

The weight classes could play a big role.

“It’s all about keeping the weight down and keeping the strength up,” Bizette said. “It comes down to discipline at weigh-in – other than that, it all falls into place.”