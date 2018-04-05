Prayer breakfast for local first responders held

The Port Allen High School Job’s for America’s Graduates (JAG) class hosted a prayer breakfast for local first responders on Tuesday, March 27. Students and JAG teacher Louise Stewart honored local first responders with gifts and kind words. Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown and Port Allen High School Resource Officer Percy Sims addressed students with encouraging words and thanks. The ceremony included a 17-second moment of silence and lighting of 17 candles in honor of the 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who were murdered by their classmate in a school shooting earlier this year. Local officials Ray Helen Lawrence, Rose Roche and officers from the Port Allen Police Department also attended the event.

