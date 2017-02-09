Preserving the past

New organization hopes to preserve and

maintain the parish’s forgotten cemeteries

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photos by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

Debbie Martin of Port Allen is hoping to shine a light on some of West Baton Rouge’s long forgotten residents by uncovering the past in the literal sense.

Her new group, the West Side Cemetery Preservation Organization, is hoping to gain funds and support to clean up the many blighted cemeteries throughout the parish, namely the black cemeteries that have become overgrown with briar and weeds on old plantations. The organization’s goal is to preserve and maintain any cemetery that has been forgotten, but Martin said the priority is to fix those that are most at risk.

Of the 28 black cemeteries in West Baton Rouge Parish, 11 of them are plotted throughout the vast landscape of sugarcane fields north of the Intracoastal. A short drive on River Road from Port Allen to Pointe Coupee Parish will take you past several of them, though you might not even realize it.

Ashland Cemetery is a quiet place, just a few miles north of Devall Middle School. The headstones are old, many dating back to the 1800s. The ground is uneven with weather-beaten tombstones that could pass for rocks and littered with spent shotgun shells and beer cans.

“No one should have to drive by these cemeteries and say ‘That’s where your relatives are buried,’” Martin said in an address to Parish Council on Jan. 26.

She originally began her research into these cemeteries through a genealogy project. As a longtime genealogist, she teamed up with another woman, Anita Gray, to help her find out more about her family’s roots.

“When I do do genealogy I always go to a cemetery, because if I go to a cemetery and I find a person, the people around them are usually related,” she said. “My initial goal wasn’t even thinking of restoring or preserving. I just wanted to come up with a written compilation of the cemeteries. I started getting inscriptions off headstones, researching birth and death certificates and documenting who’s buried in these cemeteries.”

Gray, a black woman, wanted to know more about her relation to the Devalls, a wealthy and well-known family with plantations on the West Side.

As Martin began researching the black cemeteries, she found many of them were in deplorable condition.

“They get to such a state of despair that the younger generation doesn’t remember any of these people,” Martin said.

The Westside Cemetery Preservation Organization has logged about 3,200 interments in the other black cemeteries, but Martin said there could be more than 1,000 additional interments from the plantation cemeteries.

A big problem with researching black history for Martin is that there are few records available before desegregation. But her organization may help fill some of those gaps.

“When you see a cemetery you think of death, but in order to believe there was a death you have to believe there was a life,” she said.

Gray’s family has proved to be an interesting find.

Through their research, Gray learned that plantation owner John Tabor Devall had interracial marriages with three of the women who worked on his property in the years after slavery ended. One of those women was Nancy Gray, her great-great grandmother.

Her grave is among those at Ashland Cemetery.

“It was something I heard all my life, that we were related to the Devalls, but growing up our families didn’t associate,” Gray said.

Devall wanted to see all of his children achieve an education and even built the Winterville School, an all-black school, so his children would not be illiterate, she said

“Not many people investigate their own personal history. A lot of us have such rich heritages and they fail to look at that,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing what Debbie is doing.”

Gray said she hopes to educate her black nieces and nephews about the family’s history.

“I want them to know who they came from and where they came from,” she said. “We’ve been part of American history since the 1800s. I am who I am. We are here. It’s a significant part of American history.”

The next step for Martin’s organization is fundraising and garnering support throughout the community

You can find the Westside Cemetery Preservation Organization online on Facebook. The organization will have a website for donations soon, Martin said.