Price defeats Harang in Senate District 2 election

Staff Report

Louisiana state Rep. Ed Price (Democrat – Gonzales) will soon be Sen. Price after defeating businessman Warren Harang III (Democrat – Donaldsonville) in a runoff election for Senate District 2 on May 27.

“We have a great governor right now. He’s trying hard and I’m gonna be right there with him,” Price said in a short Facebook live video after the election. “We’re going to continue to fight to raise the minimum wage. We’re going to continue to fight to increase equal pay for women.”

Price was serving his second term as a Louisiana state representative when he was elected. He has served on commerce, labor and education committees.

He also served on the Ascension Parish School Board for 27 years and as president of the board for 12 of those years.

Price defeated Harang with 63 percent to 37 percent of the total 14,731 votes in the district. Voter turnout was slightly down from the primary election, from 21 percent to 20.2 percent.

Harang didn’t pick up nearly enough votes after winning handily in the general election on April 29. Harang led Price 27 percent to 25 percent. Harang led 11 other candidates by more than 10 percent each in the general election.

However, Price nearly tripled his numbers in the primary election, jumping from 3,334 votes to 9,224 on May 27.

Price won by margins between 20 and 90 percent in all but two parishes, Lafourche and West Baton Rouge.

The race in West Baton Rouge was tighter than anywhere else. Price won, 52 percent to 48 percent. Though, voter turnout was even less in the parish than the district-wide average, at 16.2 percent (1,661 voters).

Harang also advertised for more than a month in The West Side Journal.

Harang won by a large percentage in Lafourche Parish, 69 percent to 31 percent.

The Senate seat was vacated after a resignation from former Sen. Troy Brown. Another special election will be held to fill Price’s now vacant seat, which encompasses Ascension, Assumption, Iberville and St. James parishes.