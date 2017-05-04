Price and Harang to square off in Senate election

Staff Report

Voters in Senate District 2 favored farmer and businessman Warren Harang III and current Louisiana Rep. Ed Price after election day, Saturday, April 29.

Harang had 27 percent of the vote, nearly 4,000 votes (the most out of all 13 candidates), while Price had 22 percent.

West Baton Rouge Parish voters overwhelmingly supported local favorite state Rep. Edmond Jordan, who had 38 percent of the parish vote.

The turnout in West Baton Rouge Parish was only 14.4 percent. Statewide turnout was 20.5 percent.

West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Stacy Ryan said the turnout was a little higher than she expected, given the low number of voters.

The election was the only item on the ballot and it coincided with the Easter holiday and spring break, Ryan said.

“The numbers don’t surprise me at all,” she said. “I think the general election will see a similar trend.”

Harang and Price, both registered Democrats from Ascension Parish, will square off in the general election on Saturday, May 27. Early voting for the election is May 13-20.

Senate District 2 comprises the River Parishes and includes the west bank of the Mississippi River up to Port Allen.

The Senate seat was vacated after a resignation from former Sen. Troy Brown, a Democrat from Napoleonville, after two domestic violence incidents and a brief stint in jail.