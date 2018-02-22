Pride of the parish

Breanna Smith

The Queen of West Baton Rouge is now officially the Pride of West Baton Rouge. Retired Dow employee, owner of A&J Notary Services and The Swamp Shop, and co-owner of Intracoastal Self Storage, Jean Crites, was named the Pride of West Baton Rouge at the 2018 Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala.

Each year the award is given to a West Side resident that promotes the civic, business, education or cultural attributes of the parish.

Crites is originally from Texas, and like most kids who grew up there, she dreamed of retiring in the Hill Country. But a love for her businesses, long-term friends, church community at St. John the Baptist Catholic church–and a non-refundable spot in the local moratorium–have kept her here she said with a big laugh.

“I belong to a lot of things and I like it like that,” Crites said.

Crites is a member of the Port Allen Rotary Club, Dow Retiree Club, West Baton Rouge Historical Association and Senior Spirit just to name a few.

“She cares for this community and has been involved in our community since day one,” Jamie Hanks, executive director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce said. Hanks nicknamed Crites the Queen of West Baton Rouge when the two met nearly three years ago she said.

Though a native of Texas, Crites has lived on the West Side for 35 years and lives and breathes West Baton Rouge, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Hanks said. Crites began her career as an educator, then accepted a job as an operator at Dow Chemical with the push of a good friend in 1977.

At 37 years old, Crites decided to attend Southern University Law School.

“I had a lot of people ask if I was crazy,” Crites said.

But that’s a question she’s gotten used to, she added with a smile. Crites earned her law degree while working part-time in Dow’s research lab. Upon graduation from law school, Crites was hired as a business attorney by Dow.

Crites dedicated the Pride of West Baton Rouge award to her late brother. During her speech, which attendees of the gala said was actually a performance, Crites put two chairs in the middle of the room. One represented the people of the West Side who also deserved the award. The other represented all of the people who have supported her along the way, like her brother.

Crites said she was shocked to be chosen for the award. Although she got what she called a “big Texas attitude” when she learned of the honor, she said she was more humbled by the award because there are so many people working to do good things in West Baton Rouge.

“West Baton Rouge may not be for everyone,” Crites said. “But it’s for me.”