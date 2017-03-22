Proposed bill to require electronic trackers for inmates

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A proposed bill in the Louisiana regular legislative session could require all work release inmates in the state to wear GPS monitoring devices – such as ankle monitors – while they are on job sites.

The bill from House Republican Stephen Dwight (Lake Charles) was prefiled on March 10.

The bill is at odds with the wishes of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office though, which has been under the lens in recent years for its own work release program. The ankle monitors would only offer a false sense of security, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Richie Johnson said recently.

According to the WBRSO, 16 of the last 18 inmate escapes in the parish have been from inmates who walk off their job sites at the work release program. In a best case scenario, an ankle monitor will only tell authorities where the last place an escaped inmate was while wearing the device, Johnson said.

“You’re going to cut that bracelet off if you’re leaving and you’re going to go. The ankle bracelet is only going to tell you where he was 5 minutes ago,” Johnson said in a previous interview.

“I don’t think the author of the bill did his due diligence or research,” he said.

Dwight, returning from a Louisiana GOP convention, said he wasn’t aware of the rash of escapes in West Baton Rouge Parish when he filed the bill, but added that he is learning about them now. The bill he filed was in response to the family of a Calcasieu Parish woman who was killed by a work release inmate in 2012.

The inmate, Dustin Belast Pleasant, killed his coworker Brittany Grosse-Pryor after walking off a job site at a restaurant where they both worked, according to the American Press, a Lake Charles publication.

“Do you think an ankle bracelet would have stopped that? The answer is no,” Johnson said.

Dwight doesn’t think it’s that easy.

“It’s like saying you can take off a pair of handcuffs,” he said.

Dwight said he is unsure if an ankle monitor would have prevented the murder. However, since the Calcasieu Parish jail implemented the devices, there has only been one work release inmate who attempted an escape, he said. The inmate was discovered shortly after due to the monitor’s GPS tracking, he said. (The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office did not verify this information.)

The family of Grosse-Pryor started an online petition that would require all inmates to wear ankle monitors in what they are calling “Brittany’s Law.” So far, the petition has collected 12,456 supporters on Change.org.

Dwight said he was disappointed in the WBRSO’s response to his bill. His proposal is a remedy to a problem, he said.

The West Baton Rouge work facility has increased its security since 2016 with new protocols and added technology. Everything that goes into the facility is paid for by the inmates, Johnson said. That includes, security, food and transportation to their job sites.

Sixty-four percent of the inmates’ salary pays for such things, Johnson said. Adding ankle monitors to that list is an unnecessary burden on the facility that ultimately does not benefit anyone, he said.

“It would be the most worthless legislation I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It infuriates me that we would waste our time trying to pass them.”

In addition, there are additional prison sentencing reform bills that are also circulating the Legislature that may reduce prison sentences and therefore increase the number of work release inmates around the state.

Dwight said he is waiting to see what happens with these bills before he makes his argument for the bill.

“It has started the discussion,” he said. “I’m confident this will pass because of the feedback I’ve got.”