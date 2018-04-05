Proposed neighborhood developement denied a recommendation by Zoning Commission

Breanna Smith

The West Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously denied a recommendation for a traditional neighborhood development (TND) on Tuesday, April 2 after nearly two hours of public comment.

Southern Lifestyle Development Company presented development plans for a multi-use development which would include 345 single family homes, 400 apartments, a school, commercial space and assisted living center.

Commission member and Brusly Town Councilman Rusty Daigle made a motion to deny the recommendation on grounds of the creation of undue traffic congestion and burden to road and drainage facilities.

The proposed development is on approximately 150 acres of the more than 600 acres located across from Antonio Road in Port Allen on La. Hwy. 1. The property was once a sprawling plantation and is often referred to as “the Reed property.” The majority of the tract is wetlands, and the acreage of the proposed development is currently zoned for commercial use.

Traffic and drainage impact were residents’ biggest concerns with the proposed development, followed closely by the potential impact on water supply levels in the parish.

Charles Prejean, a lifelong resident of Brusly and former board member of the District II Water Board noted the serious concerns regarding water supply raised by the board several years ago. Since those concerns were raised, the board has been disbanded, and development has continued.

Prejean reminded the commission of the December freeze boil advisory, which was issued after water pressure dropped dramatically as residents across the parish dripped their faucets.

The parish has installed one pipe and is working on two others, as well as looking at remapping two wells on the north end of the parish, which should be complete in two years, Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said.

“We’re going to have good water and lots of it,” Berthelot said.

As for drainage, the parish has improved drainage in recent years through the cleaning out of the parish canal and installing drains under the highways and a railroad crossing, Berthelot said.

As for infrastructure, no one could deny the problem and lack of funding to solve it.

Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said the neighborhood would take at least 10 years to fully develop, which would give the parish time to implement traffic solutions. A portion of the project would have homes move-in ready in about two years, Prescott Bailey, a representative for Southern Lifestyle Development Company.

Berthelot encouraged residents to support an infrastructure-focused bill currently in the Legislature, which was introduced by Sen. Rick Ward. The bill proposes the creation of the Capital Region Infrastructure Authority to provide for the infrastructure needs of a five-parish region, which encompasses West and East Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Iberville and Ascension. Under the proposed creation of the authority, funding would be provided through the imposition of tolls, bonds and taxes, subject to voter approval.

For the proposed development, Southern Life Company would put up money to fund the Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) long-term plan for La. Hwy. 1.

However, the widening of the Intracoastal Canal, which is currently an F-rated bridge, and the La. 415 Connector, which has been in the works since 2000, remain stalled due to lack of funding.

Traffic isn’t just bad on the West Side, Berthelot said, it’s bad in other parishes which continue to develop. Southern Lifestyle Development Company has 70 developments in cities across the state. One of its most notable projects is River Ranch in Lafayette.

“If we want more retail and better shopping, we have to have the rooftops,” Berthelot said.

Without rooftops, the parish will not attract big box stores and facilities such as hospitals. The proposed complex is an opportunity to build the rooftops to attract those developments, Bailey said.

“We all want development, but we want it at the right time and place,” lifelong West Side resident Jimmy Palermo said to the commission, which was followed by booming applause from residents in attendance.

The proposed development will go before the West Baton Rouge Parish Council Thursday, April 12. If approved by the WBR Council, the development will move to the implementation phase, during which a public hearing will be held. If denied, developers will have 90 days to propose another plan for development.