Pruning damaged plants

By Steve Borel

LSU AgCenter

Even though you may see damage immediately, do not prune anything for a few days to a week after a freeze. It often takes several days for all of the damage to be evident.

Damaged growth on herbaceous or nonwoody plants, such as cannas, elephant ears, agapanthus, amaryllis, birds-of-paradise, begonias, impatiens, philodendron and gingers, may be pruned back to living tissue. This pruning is optional, but it does help keep the winter garden looking neat. Damaged tissue that is oozy, mushy, slimy and foul-smelling should be removed. This decaying tissue is unhealthy for the plant.

Remove the damaged foliage from banana trees but do not cut back the trunk unless you can tell that it has been killed. It will look brown, feel mushy, be loose in the soil and bleed if punctured. If it’s alive, allowing the trunk to remain increases the chances of fruit production next summer.

Dead leaves on woody tropical plants, such as hibiscus, croton, ixora, cassia, tibouchina, angel trumpet, bougainvillea and copper plant, can be picked off to make things look neater. If you can clearly determine which branches on a woody plant are dead, you may prune them back. Try scratching the bark with your thumbnail. If the tissue underneath is green, it’s still alive. If the tissue is tan or brown, the branch is dead. Start at the top and work your way down to see how far back the plant was killed.

This pruning is optional and will not help the plant deal with the damage. Generally, it’s a good idea to delay hard pruning woody plants until new growth begins in the spring and you can more accurately determine which parts have survived the winter and what is dead.

Another group of plants that are generally severely damaged or killed by freezes are tender perennial bedding plants used for summer color, such as impatiens, wax begonias, pentas, blue daze, scaevola, periwinkle and coleus. Although it’s nice when they make it through the occasional very mild winter and provide another year of flowers in our landscape, we must remember these plants are not intended to be permanent.

If, or when, summer bedding plants have been killed by subfreezing temperatures, remove the dead plants from the bed and mulch over the area to keep it looking neat. You could also prepare the bed and plant hardy cool-season bedding plants such as pansies, dianthus, alyssum, snapdragons or many others. These may be planted anytime now through early March for an outstanding display this spring.