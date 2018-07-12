Rain pain in Addis

Jaci Pinell

jacipinell@icloud.com

Engineers withdrew an application for an Addis neighborhood at last Tuesday’s Town Council meeting after a discussion of the area’s drainage conditions.

In the prior meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the rezoning of the Lousteau property next to Plantation Ridge Drive for the neighborhood’s construction in a 6-0 vote.

The construction of the neighborhood would be “bad timing” considering the drainage conditions, Councilman Tate Acosta said.

“I’m pro-development, as long as it’s done smart and as long as you can manage the infrastructure,” Acosta said. “It wouldn’t be prudent of us to approve this subdivision if we know that we can’t go do our portion to fix the drainage.”

Neighborhoods further west generally have more drainage problems. Addis Town Engineer Oscar Boudreaux recommended draining the new neighborhood’s water south, away from Sugar Hollow to LA-1.

Addis’ drainage has been a problem persisting for several years due to its geographic location, groundwater intrusion and increased development.

The town has raised sewer impact fees for new development, installed a new pump station to increase flow rate, deferred maintenance fees and excluded budget spending to sustain the new sewer plant to combat the drainage problems.

Council members previously discussed the potential need for road boards, new pipes and pulling up some of the drainages at the Lousteau property, Councilman Kevin Leblanc said.

Last year the Town Council approved a $3 million loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to make sewer upgrades. Those funds were allocated to upgrade pumps at Bernhard station, Sugar Hollow, and the sewer station, remove the pump at Paul’s Lane, and build a new effluent pump station at the plant on River Road. The town also spent $11,000 to inspect and clean out the culverts leading to Sugar Hollow to alleviate water collection on the streets happening after rain.

Councilman Russel “Rusty” Parrish said Addis needs residential construction to cover costs of projects to maintain and upgrade pipes and culverts, such as the ones below LA-1 that were placed in 1964 without knowledge of the drainage complications that would occur today.