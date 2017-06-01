Rain spoils spring game, but Pels ready

…We set the potential, but we have to play fundamentally sound, and do it for four quarters.

~ PAHS head football coach Don Gibson

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Mother Nature emerged the big winner in the Port Allen High School spring football scrimmage last week.

Heavy rainfall last week washed out the spring scrimmage for the Pelicans against New Orleans-based KIPP Renaissance.

“They would’ve had to travel in some terrible weather, so I’d prefer to have safe than sorry,” Gibson said.

Even without the test of a spring scrimmage, first-year head coach Don Gibson liked much of what he saw.

“We’ve made progress. Looking at where we started, things started slow learning a new system, but you could see the speed of the game pick up because they were learning a little more,” he said. “Our goal was to be basic and focus on the fundamental part. The goal was progress, and in that case, it was case of mission accomplished.

“The excitement here was that we see the potential, but we have to play fundamentally sound, and do it four quarters,” Gibson said. “Before that, we have to embrace the weight room during the summer.”

Much of the progress will involve seeing how much each player commits to the program during the time away through early August.

“A lot of it will depend on how much time they spend in the workouts and how much work they’re willing to do all the way around,” Gibson said. “I’m excited to see how they’ll react to a whole new system being put in place all the way around.

“Our strength factor isn’t close to where it needs to be,” he said. “We can make strides on it if we focus – and we will.”

Returning talent includes Rashawn West, Quarterback Harold Jones, Brendan Brown, safety Jonte Smith, running back Norris Cummings.

“I saw Norris during the track season on the hurdles and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does on the field,” Gibson said. “I like his competitive nature, and some of the things he does in the hurdles takes a lot, so I’m excited about that determination.”

The talent is plentiful, Gibson said, but the key is to get it to maximum potential.

“The potential and talent can go only so far,” he said. “It’s all about getting the talent to the maximum potential – that’s the key.

Even with returning standouts aboard, Gibson was reluctant to credit any player’s performance during the spring drills.

“Right now, we want our kids to be humble and work to where you can give them some praise,” he said. “There are some young guys I’m excited about and some older guys I feel good about, but I don’t want to put a label on it. We need to stand unified.”

Port Allen gets started with the summer workouts at 8 a.m. Monday.

“The goal to get stronger, work on condition, and concentrate on football-related aspects we hope to get better at,” Gibson said. “We’re going to let them get a week off – both the kids and coaches,

“Football is a grind with so many hours, so I thought it was important to get away for a week so we can grind it out during the next two months,” he said. “Once we get back, it’s going to be time to get to work.”