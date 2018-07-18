Rally held at City Hall

Photo by Breanna Smith

Community members held a second “Justice for Fatrell” rally during the Wednesday, July 11 Port Allen City Council meeting. Shouts of “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.” could be heard throughout the latter part of the meeting. Friends and family of Fatrell Queen, whose murder in September 2017 remains unsolved, greeted meeting attendees and council members with “No justice, no peace” as they exited City Hall after the meeting. “The City of Port Allen needs to put their resources towards solving this one unsolved murder and deterring the recent rash of burglaries in our community,” Queen’s mother, Tara Snearl, said in a Facebook post before the rally.