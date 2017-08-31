Rapid growth without transportation funding a major concern at Capital Region Planning Commission  meeting

Quinn Welsch

Growth in the capital region is expected to reach more than 1 million people by the year 2042, according to data from the Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC).

While the data illustrates a generous picture of a Baton Rouge on the move, it also paints a dire situation for an already gridlocked transportation corridor.

There is little funding, no political appetite and fewer options than before, but planners are still pushing onward for transportation infrastructure investments in the capital area.

The CRPC sought input from capital area residents last week in the second round of public meetings for its 25-year transportation plan, MOVE2042. Planners and engineers gathered input and shared their most recent findings with locals on Aug. 23 at the Addis Community Center, as well as other locations in the metropolitan region, including Livingston and Ascension parishes throughout the week.

As growth in the region continues, the meetings ultimately have two goals: 1) find out what projects residents will support and 2) how they will fund them.

Any major transportation project in the region, regardless of funding, must be on the MOVE2042 plan before they can move forward.

“Everybody recognizes the need for a new bridge,” said CPRC Director Jamie Setze. The issue is finding the right funding mechanism.

A state-funded transportation tax will likely be out of the question until after the 2019 gubernatorial election. Although, there are a few potential options between now and then, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot.

In a best-case scenario, the Trump Administration would authorize an infrastructure bill that would improve the capital region’s dire transportation system, said Berthelot, who is also the chair of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

A federal infrastructure bill was discussed by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R), but so far nothing concrete has emerged, he said.

A more likely scenario might be a toll-funded project, Berthelot said, although nothing is currently in the works for that either.

Additionally, the only problem with a toll is that it does not guarantee 100 percent funding, he said.

A regionally-funded tax could also fund some of the mega projects in the Baton Rouge area. Part of the reason why a $0.01 gas tax failed last legislative session was because traffic is not a statewide problem, Berthelot said.

“You got people in parts of the state who don’t have any transportation problems,” he said. “What we’re finding out is it’s more regional.”

However, the CPRC projects that by 2037, the state will require $7.8 billion in transportation infrastructure improvements.

If you think traffic is bad now, wait until 2042, Berthelot said. That’s when the CPRC projects the region will grow to just over 1 million people, including about 10,000 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Those numbers are realistic, Berthelot said. While seemingly daunting, they are also positive, he said.

“They say if you aren’t growing you’re dying,” he added.

If the region stands a chance at sustaining that growth, it needs to start \ “looking forward” now, Setze said.

What if there is no federal funding or toll roads? he asks. What if the federal gas tax goes down? How will the government tax electric and hybrid vehicles?

Those are all questions local and state leaders need to be asking, Setze said.

Graphics courtesy of the Capital Region Planning Commission

Find more data and maps on CPRCLA.org/move2042