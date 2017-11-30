Reading group resumes WWI discussion on Saturday

Staff report

The West Baton Rouge Museum will resume conversation of World War I and exploring its resonances on Saturday, December 2, 9, and 16 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., veterans, their families, and the general public are invited to join historians Dr. Paul Paskoff and Dr. Karl Roider for a reading discussion group on World War I and America.

World War I and America Reading Discussion Program is designed to bring veterans and their families together with the general public to explore the continuing relevance of the war by reading, discussing, and sharing insights into the writings of Americans who experienced it ﬁrsthand.

This program is free and open to the public. However, advanced reservations are requested. To sign up, please call 225-336-2422 ext. 15. For more information, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com.