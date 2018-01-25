Record breaking sugarcane crop

Breanna Smith

This year’s bountiful sugarcane harvest is responsible for setting several internal production records at Alma Plantation sugar mill, Assistant General Manager Alan Chatman said.

The mill saw an overall increase in sugar per ton and tons of sugar per acre, which resulted in a mill average yield of over 9,834 pounds of sugar per acre.

Alma Plantation’s Mill broke several records with this year’s crop, including highest amount of sugar produced in a day and highest amount of cane processed in a day, without having to sacrifice the quality of work in the mill, Chatman said.

This year sugarcane crops produced really good tonnage and sugar recovery, two main measurements of a crop, Kenneth Gravois, a sugarcane specialist at the LSU AgCenter said.

The big crop is the work of timely rain, warm temperatures, and subsequent freezes came together for a big crop. A crop is defined in two ways, in tonnage and quality Gravois said.

“You don’t often get both in the same year,” Gravois said. “This year everything came together for a really, really good crop.”

It is hard to define an average sugarcane crop. Not every year is a good year, Gravois said, so when it is growers are given an opportunity to put away some money and pay down on some bills. Each year comes with a new set of challenges, opportunities and learning experiences Chatman said.

“Every year is different,” Gravois said. “But we were blessed with a good year.

Successful production at the Alma Plantation Mill is a result of a high-quality cane supply delivered by growers, high recovery in the factory due to continued investment by owners and exceptional engineering and management of the factory. The most important factor in a crop’s success is the dedication and hard work of employees, Chatman said.

A lot of sugarcane also means a lot of work. Once harvesting starts, it doesn’t stop. Harvesters work seven days a week for about 100 days during harvest season.

The time spent together at the factory creates a sense of family and unity among workers at Alma Plantation, Chatman said.

“This work is a commitment to farmers, a commitment to the mill and a commitment to each other,” Chatman said.

The last of Alma Plantation Mill’s 2017 crop was delivered on Jan. 4, after an extended grinding season.

The next crop, which will be harvested in mid-September, Gravois said, is off to a good start thanks to this year’s bounty.

A high yield with this crop means more financing opportunities and equipment investments for the next crop, Gravois said. The beginning of next crop always begins with the conditions in which the previous crop was harvested.

“A dry fall that produced good harvesting conditions also bodes well for the next crop,” Gravois said.