Registration opens for Blast from the Past 2018

Summer History Camp at the West Baton Rouge Museum “How to Have More Fun on the Farm”

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge Museum

The West Baton Rouge Museum is revving up for some farm fresh fun at its twenty-third annual “Blast from the Past” summer history camp series. Registration for campers ages 6 – 12 opens on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Museum staff and visiting artists and other special guests such as historical characters and storytellers will teach campers about work, play and farm family traditions. Activities include playing vintage games, making crafts to keep, and performing old fashioned chores. Campers will examine artifacts to learn how the inventive spirit of farmers led to great inventions that made work easier. The problem solving skills of early American farmers led the way to the comforts of modern technology that we enjoy today. Ever wonder how we came from carriages to cars, plows to tractors, and washboards to washing machines? Who is Leonard Julian and John Deere? Find out as we till up the past to learn how these seeds of change came about to make work easier and make more time for fun! That is, of course, after campers tinker around to try to solve a few farm challenges on their own.

Two one week sessions are available to choose from. Blast from the Past will be offered from June 18 -22 and again, June 25 -29. Camper drop off is from 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and pick up is from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Campers will need to bring a bag lunch. Snacks and drinks will be provided daily. Space is limited. Advanced, paid registration is required, and reservations are taken on a first come, first paid basis. The admission fee for camp is $125 for WBR Parish residents and members of the WBR Historical Association and $150 for all other participants. For more information or for an application form, please visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com or call 225-336-2422 Ext. 15.