Relay for Life 2018

Staff Report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The 2018 Relay for Life at Brusly High School celebrated cancer survivors, caretakers, those fighting cancer and those the community have lost during their battle on Friday, April 13. Survivor spotlight speaker Deshay Devillier, a paraprofessional at Brusly Elementary School and two-time cancer survivor told her story and offered words of encouragement to other survivors, those battling cancer and their families.

“When you have Brusly and West Baton Rouge behind you, you’ve got it all,” Devillier told the crowd.

Local law enforcement provided inflatables, residents showed off antique cars in the car show, the WBR 4-H hosted a petting zoo and students hula-hooped and played games well into the evening. Click the photo gallery to see photos from the event.