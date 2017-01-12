Remembering the legacy

In 1953, African Americans throughout the Baton Rouge area participated in the first large-scale bus boycott in the South, a landmark event for the Civil Rights movement…

The boycott, organized by Rev. T.J. Jemison, was so widely recognized that it was mimicked again two years later in Montgomery, Alabama, by a 26-year-old Martin Luther King, Jr.

For the next 13 years King made national headlines for his organization and leadership of peaceful civil rights demonstrations throughout the South, including Baton Rouge.

In 1968 King was assassinated in Memphis Tennessee at 39 years old. Almost five decades after his death, his legacy and impact have continued to make a difference in the lives of people in West Baton Rouge Parish who participated in his rallies, listened to his speeches and sat –on local boards.

Here is what they remember…

Katherine Clark

“[King] inspired me to not look at myself as something other than a nobody. It inspired me to do better and get involved with the community and with people voting,” said Katherine Clark, a lifelong resident of Port Allen. “It resonated with us that we needed to do something and Dr. King inspired that.”

Clark attended a speech by King during one of his trips to Southern University, where she studied business and administration. She would later participate in multiple marches in downtown Baton Rouge, during which she and her peers were often attacked, physically and verbally.

“It was a feeling of desperation really. It was like, ‘Will this even work?’ Because we got so much negative pushback from it,” she said.

Bystanders would throw objects at the demonstrators, hurl insults, even spit on them. In one instance, a silent march in downtown Baton Rouge was met with teargas and cattle prods from the police, she said.

Clark continued the work of King by educating black residents in the Baton Rouge area on their political rights.

“We here in West Baton Rouge went around getting people to register to vote. We were very successful,” she said. “We got a lot of people out to do that.”

It is very relevant today and I wish the young people today would learn about it because some of them aren’t even aware of the lengths we went to get them involved in the voting process. I wish we had someone else like him.

Joycelyn Green

“He was our hero. The speeches he gave were profound. Back in that time we really took the time to read them and study them. They made me want to go to college and finish–and I did, I even got my Master’s” said Joycelyn Green, the President of the Cohn High Alumni Association.

Cohn High School was the first all black high school in West Baton Rouge. The school closed in 1969 after integration was enforced in the parish. Many of its alumni went on to have highly successful careers.

“He inspired me to go forth with young people,” Green said. “Kids today don’t see that same dream because they don’t know of not having [rights]. The legacy he left has motivated me to help this generation and African Americans in the community. We could do better for the African Americans in our community.”

Alcee Seguin

“I respected the man any way because I thought he was doing a good job for his people,” said Alcee Seguin. “If you look back now, he sort of took them out of bondage. They were in situation they couldn’t do anything about.”

Seguin sat on the West Baton Rouge School Board in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, in the years after King’s death.

At the time, Seguin said black board members in the parish were practically nonexistent.

“Everything was white in those days.”

As a white man in his mid-20s, Seguin often found himself at odds with other board members on the topic of integration. In addition, both black and white families were against integration, he said.

“It was tense when I was elected. For about five years it was real bad as far as communication, as far as the atmosphere, the attitude,” Seguin said. “They had people sitting in front of the school sitting in trucks with shotguns and rifles and pistols. As far as school board meetings we had people protesting, both blacks and whites.”

Seguin said it wasn’t until 15-20 years later that things began to subside.

Ray Helen Lawrence

“One particular thing I’m sure he put on our mind is that one day we are going to be the leaders,” said City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence. “We did not have anybody then on the City Council and after that we had leaders in every capacity.”

“It brought an awakening that we were not getting everything that we should have been getting in our community. There was hope and joy. I don’t remember feeling fearful.”

While Lawrence was studying at Southern University she attended one of King’s speeches. She participated in civil rights demonstrations throughout the capital, bussing between Southern University and downtown Baton Rouge.

“It was something we participated in and made us a part of history, at Southern University especially,” she said.

She said King was barely known at the time.

“We knew of him and he inspired the young people,” she said. “Young people are basically fearless.”

Leroy Washington

“He taught endurance and tolerance, courage and the will to accomplish almost anything,” said Leroy Washington.

Washington was among those picketing and marching in Baton Rouge who were inspired by King, he said.

“There were quite a few people in West Baton Rouge that came along during desegregation and civil rights era and he encouraged those persons to get out and participate in the community, to enlighten the idea of desegregation,” Washington said.

Washington, of Port Allen, was the first black school teacher hired at White Castle Middle School.

I was a pioneer, because I was hired at an all white school to teach. I think about it today and think ‘How did I do it? How did I survive?’”

(This article was compiled by Breanna Smith and Quinn Welsch