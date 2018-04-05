Renovation and revival

Staff Report

Port Allen city leaders have been hoping for a domino to fall and cause a downtown redevelopment boom. Most recently, city leaders have placed their hope in the salvation and renovation of the D’Agostino building on the corner of North Jefferson and Court Street. But the domino may be down the road.

A year ago this month, Ray Stumbo finalized a long-awaited purchase agreement on the 80-year-old property on the corner of North Jefferson Avenue and Courthouse Street.

“I have made a life out of turning old into new from White Castle to Livonia and much of the last 25 years of it right here in this parish,” Stumbo said. “I saw this vision of turning this into an upscale multi-use property and I just felt inspired to do it.”

Not everyone was convinced the idea of a multi-use complex was feasible or would be beneficial for the city.

“But the calls are already coming,” Stumbo said. “The apartments and outdoor area are going to be a nice place for people to live.”

This week, Stumbo is putting the finishing touches on his first hand-painted mural on the south wall of the renovated complex. Pedestrians, bikers and passing cars have watched Stumbo for weeks as he painted the frames of homes, then stained glass windows and hanging flower baskets. He painted door knobs but opted to put real door knobs on each home featured in the mural instead.

“Ray always finds a creative outlet for his talents and gifts which is a really good thing for this community that we love,” Meta Stumbo, Ray Stumbo’s wife of 38 years, said.

The renovation consists of four apartments and an outdoor patio common area with ceiling fans, lighting, and electrical outlets. The apartments start at 1,000 square feet, each with a private entrance and outdoor storage area.

Stumbo’s work is not the first renovation on the block, though, and it won’t be the last. In 2015, Jason and Sharmon Schexnaildre remodeled what was once an old gas station into Southern Girl Designs and Shakewood Custom Cabinets.

The newly renovated shops and apartments are across the street from the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum, which has a plan of its own to renovate the area.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Museum Levee Trail will offer a path through the newly renovated block to the levee. The trail will come to fruition with the help of a grant and a cooperative agreement between the West Baton Rouge Museum, the city of Port Allen and West Baton Rouge Parish. The trail will allow visitors and residents to walk from the museum down Courthouse Street to ascend the levee.

The work of two generations of Eagle Scouts sparked a vision for the trail.

Years ago, the local Boy Scouts of America troop helped map the Walking Trail in Historic Port Allen and created a brochure, which can be used to walk through the city of Port Allen to 13 historical points of interest. The trail served as the Eagle Scout project for Stephen Gauthier and Gus Bates. The walking trail is approximately seven miles and Boy Scouts who complete it can apply for your Boy Scout pin through the museum.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Council has been instrumental in the design, drafting and approval processes. The City of Port Allen has been instrumental in its portions of approval and will be moving forward in the construction of the sidewalk.

The renovation project at the corner of North Jefferson Avenue and Courthouse Street will move forward with the completion of the levee trail project as the sidewalk will be widened on the left side of Courthouse Street to lead to the levee.

The WBR Museum Levee Trail will be handicap accessible and ascend to the levee top. Trail walkers will be able to meander to the Old Ferry Landing at Court Street and see points of interest noted by historic markers along the way.

It has been two years since city officials adopted the downtown mixed-use (DMU) zoning designation in an effort to attract new development down the length of Jefferson Avenue, and a new mural may be the first domino to fall.