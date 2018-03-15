Rep. Jordan sees potential in pot

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Rep. Edmond Jordan, an alum of Brusly High School and representative of East and West Baton Rouge parishes, is seeking a bill to decriminalize the possession and distribution of marijuana.

The bill proposes the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana if taxed. Jordan said the legislation could help with the state’s budget deficits.

Jordan’s bill proposes a tax rate similar to cigarettes, which is $1.08 per pack. The proposal comes at a time when Louisiana is getting lax on marijuana laws and desperately seeking a solution to constant budget shortfalls.

In 2016, Louisiana became the 25th state and first in the South to adopt a working medical marijuana law. The law changed a provision in Louisiana’s existing medical marijuana law, which failed to establish a functional system. The 2016 law paves the way for making medical marijuana accessible to patients for the first time in Louisiana.

In Louisiana, the Southern University Ag Center and the LSU AgCenter are the only facilities to hold a license to produce medical marijuana. The medication must be in an oil form to be ingested orally, through topical applications, transdermal patches and suppositories.

GB Sciences, the company responsible for the LSU AgCenter marijuana production, expects to begin production at an off-campus facility by the middle of this year.

In March of 2016, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu signed a bill into law decriminalizing possession in the city. The law went into effect in June of 2016.

The Big Easy is famous for the ability to drink Hurricanes in the street, but New Orleans law enforcement has no tolerance for public marijuana use.

The decriminalization of marijuana does not give citizens the right to smoke whenever and wherever they’d like. Driving while intoxicated encompasses all controlled dangerous substances (CDS).