Resident asks for higher water bill

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

It’s common for residents to complain to the Parish Council about their bills, but not that it’s too low. Last week, however, former Brusly mayor Joey Normand asked the Parish Council to raise his water bill.

When Normand said he came to protest his water bill was too low, the council erupted in laughter. In his nearly two decades as a public official, councilman Chris “Fish” Kershaw has never heard a resident complain about a bill being too low until last week, he said.

Despite watering his newly installed St. Augustine grass “non-stop”, his water bill was only $34 last month, Normand told the council.

“If I want to go water my grass, I should be able to water my grass. This is America,” Normand said. “But I don’t have to get it on the backs of everybody else who’s losing out on water in this area and it’s getting worse and worse.”

Residents that frequently water grass, repeatedly fill leaking swimming pools and water the bricks on their home are abusing a precious resource, Normand said. The problem lies in the rate system that incentivizes water waste, he continued.

As a resident uses more water, the rate per thousand of gallons decreases. Industrial users with the highest volume of water usage receive a specialized low rate as well.

The parish charges residents a flat rate of $23.67 for the first 10,000 gallons of water used. After the initial 10,000 gallons, water costs $7.65 a month for the next 2,000 gallons. The rate then decreases to $3.01 per thousand of the next 2,000 gallons and continues to drop to just $0.69 per thousand over 10,000 additional gallons.

The parish charges industrial users $24.31 per month for the first 10,000 gallons, then $0.69 per thousand over 10,000 gallons.

Normand called the system of charging less for more “stupid” after clarifying that he was not running for any political office.

“It’s no longer a luxury. It’s something we need to preserve,” Normand said.

Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said he is working with office manager for West Baton Rouge Parish Natural Gas and Water Systems Pam Keowen and Chief Administrative Officer for the Parish, Jason Manola to get data on average household consumption and industrial user consumption. He expects a solution to be brought before the Parish Council when the budget discussion begins in October.