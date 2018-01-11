Residents share their resolutions for 2018

Dain Lewis
owner of Levee Crossfit
“To help others develop good habits as a lifestyle, to sustain exercise throughout the year, four to five days a week at least throughout the year, not just the beginning of the year.”
Debbie Jackson, Port Allen “To enjoy the journey of life. I have several goals that I want to accomplish. I will strive to achieve my goals, but I will not sweat the small stuff. I will continue to smile at others, be kind to others, and to be grateful. I will continue to speak life and prosperity to all that need to hear and to know that there is hope.”
Kimberly Eckert 2018 Louisiana Teacher of the Year, Brusly High School “I always commit every year to involving myself in or learning something that would directly impact the students in my class. This year is extra special because I now represent Louisiana teachers and so I’ll be focusing on doing everything I can to not only elevate and promote our profession, but also joining in any dialogue that I can to stress the importance of giving students voice and choice in classrooms across the state.”
Janet Landry
WBR Clerk of Court’s Office
“To enjoy my retirement, starting Friday!”
Melanie Mendoza
Spillway Sportsman
“To have more patience.”