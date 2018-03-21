Retired tourism director becomes permanent tourist

Bonnie Suggs

Sharon Moran wore several hats during her 19 years as Director of the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), and she wore them all well. Moran is the visionary behind Kite Fest Louisiane, the Oldies Festival and BBQ Cook-off, Reflections of the Season, and countless other events and promotions that attract tourists to the West Side every year.

“I always was a visionary and I enjoy being with people. Having a good board that understood tourism and wanted things to grow in West Baton Rouge Parish was very helpful in my position,” Moran said.

In 1999, both Sharon Moran and Larry Durbin applied for Director of the Chamber of Commerce position. Moran did not get the position but there was another position available, the WBR Director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

When she was hired, the Board of Directors wanted the Tourist Commission to become recognized as a viable player in the tourism industry in Louisiana.

“My first directive was to change perception,” Moran said. “The perception of our parish at the time was not always good when it came to tourism.”

Moran recognized the star quality in the West Baton Rouge Museum and other sightseeing spots around the parish but knew it would take more than a tourist center to get people to spend time in the parish. After research with hotels, Moran went to the legislature and asked for a hotel room tax to pay for a conference center.

“We began expansion in 2000 and we were the first in the state to have such a space and that was a catalyst,” Moran said. “We now have over 200 scheduled events a year.”

In 2005 Moran launched Kite Fest Louisiane, which had 1,500 attendees and has grown to more than 20,000 every year. She is also the visionary behind the Oldies but Goodies Festival and BBQ Cook-off and Reflections of the Season.

The budget for the department when Moran took office was $250,000. As Moran leaves office, the budget now exceeds $1.6 million dollars.

Moran will continue developing her tourism expertise in retirement as a permanent tourist. Moran’s husband Mark is also retiring, after 29 years traveling the southern region ensuring Domino’s Pizza had the products it needed for its famous pizzas.

Starting Tuesday, March 20 the Moran’s will be tourists every day.

“We sold everything we own and we are headed out in our 45 foot RV,” Moran said. “We are putting our finger on a map and we are going.”

Kathy Gautreau, Moran’s right-hand for 18 years, is now Executive Director of the WBRCVB. In October 2000 Gautreau started as the executive administrative assistant, in 2002 she became conference center director and then director of special events and projects and film commission specialist.

Gautreau is immediately taking on the ongoing projects of the convention center upgrades, including the updated plantation ballroom and outside back patio.

Gautreau said there are plans in the pipeline for a pergola, a stage off the ground for outdoor bands during the Oldies Fest and weddings. The improvements to the indoor and outdoor facilities will increase the numbers of weddings and corporate functions held at the center.

“I plan the continuance of collaborating with all of our partnerships in the growth of tourism for our parish as we have done so successfully,” Gautreau said. “We must also look within at our present programs to see how we can continue to grow and progress.”

Moran has hung her executive director hat on the shelf, but only because of the confidence she has in her crew.

Tonya Elson, who has been with the CVB for 17 years, has been promoted to Conference Center Director. Lois Matherne Webre, who has been with the CVB for 15 years, was promoted to Director of Special Projects and Events.

“It’s a wonderful career to have and no day is ever the same. But you must be on your toes because tourism is fierce,” Moran said. “I could not have been the Director I was without the staff I had. There is no way. I have made a lot of friends here and I will miss the people of West Baton Rouge.”