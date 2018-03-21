Revenge porn: you can’t share that

Teacher arrested on nonconsensual disclosure of private image

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Ashley Simoneaux, 30 of Brusly, was arrested on a charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image between March 5 and March 11, 2018, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s arrest report.

Simoneaux is a second-grade teacher at Holy Family School in Port Allen. The school placed Simoneaux on administrative leave, according to a statement issued by Holy Family School.

The Journal has been unable to obtain an arrest record from the Addis Police Department and West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.

This is the first arrest the Addis Police Department has made on this charge, according to Police Chief Ricky Anderson.

Anyone who shares a nude or partially-nude photo or video without permission could face up to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000. This type of bullying or public shaming is often referred to as “revenge porn.”

Exceptions are included for police investigations and people who intentionally expose themselves in public.

Revenge porn laws were put in the Louisiana law books in 2015, though laws previously existed making it a crime to send a nude image of someone under the age of 17.