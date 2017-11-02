Rice N Gravy, baby

The food truck trend makes it’s way to the West Side

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

Food trucks are a popular lunch option for many working in downtown Baton Rouge and now the trend is making its way to the West Side.

There are 400 licensed food trucks in Louisiana, though just a few call the West Side home.

The Rice N Gravy food truck, owned by Rodney and Rebecca Townson, is the first food truck on the West Side that is not affiliated with a storefront. The Townson’s have brought the food truck trend to West Side with Southern inspired comfort food crafted with local ingredients.

Residents of Port Allen, the Townsons were trained and met at the Louisiana Culinary Institute.

“We’re going for that feeling of Sunday dinner, but put into a sandwich or crafted in a new way,” Rodney Townson said.

After making its debut at SugarFest 2017, Rice N Gravy parks on Commercial Drive to serve lunch each week to Port Allen residents and workers.

The Townson’s call the West Side home and want to grow their business here, they said. Robert Townson runs the food truck full-time and says business is getting better every day.

“We want to build up this clientele,” he said. “We just really think it’s promising over here,” Robert Townson said.

The Townson’s have lived on the West Side for seven years and like to see money and business stay local, they said.

“There’s enough business to be had here that we’re not stepping on anyone’s toes,” Rodney Townson said.

Food trucks aren’t new to the area. Court Street Cafe and Couyons also use food trucks, but they serve as an extension of the restaurants’ brick and mortar business, both owners said.

Court Street Cafe owner Jason Hammack uses a food truck for private events and catering because parking the food truck on the West Side to serve lunch would be poaching on his own customers, he said. In the future, the Court Street Cafe food truck will be parked in various places in Baton Rouge or on the West Side for two or three lunches a week, Hammack said.

“If anything, if I would have it set up somewhere it would be in Baton Rouge or somewhere south of the Intracoastal,” Hammack said.

Setting up the food truck here would steer business away from the brick and mortar business, Couyons owner Paul Mladenka said.

“It’s great advertising for the brick and mortar,” Mladenka said. “It exposes people to the product that in many cases wouldn’t have been before.”

The Townsons are the first on the West Side to begin their journey to brick and mortar in a food truck.

The Rice N Gravy food truck is a building block for their business, they said.

“We want to just keep building,” Robert Townson said. “A brick and mortar is always the goal.”

The Townsons hope to expand into a brick and mortar in the next few years. For now, the food truck on Commercial Drive will be the only spot to find their special twist on Southern cuisine.

All of the condiments, jams and jellies used in the recipes are homemade by Rebecca Townson, she said.

Rice N Gravy offers a seasonal menu featuring fresh, local ingredients from their partnerships with Mon Jardin Farms and other local farmers.

“Without our farmers we’re nothing,” Rebecca Townson said.

The truck travels across the river for special events and was featured at Cane Land Distillery for their Sunday brunch program, but the West Side is its permanent home.