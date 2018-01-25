Rivalry game ends 67-53

Pels do it AGAIN

Joelle Wright

The Port Allen Pelicans were unstoppable from the three-point line last Friday, Jan.19, in their 67-53 win over the Brusly Panthers, their second win over Brusly in a week’s time.

The Pels scored 11 three-pointers in the win, four in the 1st quarter alone. Two were sunk by Gerrod Franklin and one a piece from Shawn Morgan and Eric Antoine.

“Once you make a couple shots, that basket gets bigger and bigger,” Port Allen head basketball coach Derrick Jones said. “Our guys played unselfishly and played basketball the right way.”

With the help of Brusly’s Darryl Jones, who led the game in scoring with 18 points, the Panthers were only two points behind the Pels at the end of the first quarter.

Port Allen put on the gas in the second quarter, putting 25 points on the board. Travis Johnson led the point barrage with 10 points, including one three-pointer. The Pels defense was able to put the quash on the Panthers offense allowing them just two baskets. Six of Brusly’s ten second-quarter points came from fouls.

Although Port Allen wasn’t the home team this go around, it was hard to tell with the amount of fans they had in attendance. The Pels headed into the visitors’ locker room at halftime with a 40-23 lead.

Brusly’s Jones valiantly tried to make up the difference in the third quarter. He scored ten of the Panthers’ 14 points, while the Panthers defense was able to get a handle on the Pels short game. Port Allen was able to sink three three-pointers in the hoop to keep a 58-37 lead at the end of the third period.

For the first time in the game, the Panthers led the Pels in scoring with 16 points, five from Nick Penell, who had a ten-point game total. Port Allen was held to just nine points, including a last three-pointer from Kaleb Lawrence.

The Pelicans left the Brusly gym with the 67-53 win and a sweep of the Brusly vs. Port Allen series.

Coach Jones gives a lot of credit to his team’s fans for the win.

“Our fans are great,” Coach Jones said. “They’re proud to be from Port Allen. They support their kids and support me. It’s always fun to give them that love and show them our appreciation for what they’ve done for us.”