Rivalry isn’t just for boys

Lady Pels and Lady Panthers go toe-to-toe behind the volleyball net

Joelle Wright

On the heels of the Sugarcane Classic last Friday, Sept. 1, in Brusly, the members of the Brusly High and Port Allen High volleyball teams met for a rivalry of their own – this time at Port Allen High gymnasium this Tuesday, Sept. 5.

After losing the first set 25-23, the Brusly girls won the next three -25-15, 25-14, and 25-16 and came out victorious in a four-set win.

Mallary Thibodeaux had 18 kills, six aces, three blocks and 10 assists. Emily Hemba had eight kills, two aces, and 17 assists.

Kyana Thymes contributed to the win with four kills and six digs, while Mary-Cathryn Comeaux added four aces and four digs.

“It is always fun playing a rivalry game,” Brusly head coach Kayla Sarradet said. “We could have played better tonight but we will take the win,” Sarradet said. “We are one step closer to a successful season. We are focusing on one game at a time and winning one point at a time.”

Last season, Brusly made it to the second round of the playoffs and the team hopes to be right back this year.

The Port Allen coaches have said that they see a tremendous amount of potential in their team and are excited about the possibilities for their girls.

When district begins, the West Side can only wait and watch to see how the girls do.

